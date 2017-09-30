'Let's Make a Deal' host, philanthropist Monty Hall dies

FILE - In this March 14, 1993, file photo, Monty Hall, left, recipient of the 2nd Annual George Burns Lifetime Award, laughs with George Burns at the United Jewish Fund tribute to humanitarian Hall, in the Century City section of Los Angeles. Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Hall has died after a long illness at age 96. His daughter Sharon Hall says he died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. Julie Markes, File AP Photo