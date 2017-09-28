Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with cancer

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Twitter Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she said. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her role as Elaine Benes on “Seinfeld.” She later starred in shows “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and most recently on the HBO show “Veep” as Selina Meyer.
She received the diagnosis one day after winning an Emmy for best actress in a comedy series on Sept. 17 for “Veep,” according to Hollywood Reporter.
“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said in a statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of ‘Veep.’”
Immediately after her announcement, fans began tweeting their support for Louis-Dreyfus.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a national treasure. I will fight anyone who says otherwise. I love everything about her— Jetpack Jimmy (@sincir3000) September 28, 2017
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a class act in so many ways. Even facing her own diagnosis, she is thinking of others. Love you, @OfficialJLD!— Sue (@SueTY4U) September 28, 2017
Sending love to Julia Louis Dreyfus who is going to kick Breast Cancer's a**. Stab those tumors with your 8 Acting Emmys!— Marshal Knight (@Marshal_Knight) September 28, 2017
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments