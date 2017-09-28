Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus HBO Courtesy photo
Julia Louis-Dreyfus HBO Courtesy photo

Celebrities

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with cancer

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 28, 2017 1:03 PM

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Twitter Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she said. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her role as Elaine Benes on “Seinfeld.” She later starred in shows “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and most recently on the HBO show “Veep” as Selina Meyer.

She received the diagnosis one day after winning an Emmy for best actress in a comedy series on Sept. 17 for “Veep,” according to Hollywood Reporter.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said in a statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of ‘Veep.’”

Immediately after her announcement, fans began tweeting their support for Louis-Dreyfus.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Timberlake has a Lion King moment with a baby at a golf tournament

Justin Timberlake has a Lion King moment with a baby at a golf tournament 1:06

Justin Timberlake has a Lion King moment with a baby at a golf tournament
Kansas' Eric Stonestreet helps with wildfire fundraiser 1:01

Kansas' Eric Stonestreet helps with wildfire fundraiser

Garth Brooks' organization donates press box for children 2:33

Garth Brooks' organization donates press box for children

View More Video