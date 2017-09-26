Celebrities

Cincinnati to name street for actress, singer Doris Day

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 11:08 PM

CINCINNATI

A street in downtown Cincinnati will be named for actress and singer Doris Day, who was born and raised in the southwest Ohio city.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that City Council voted Tuesday to dedicate a portion of Walnut Street on Wednesday in Day's honor, giving that section of the street an honorary second name of Doris Day Way. Wednesday also will be declared Doris Day Day.

Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld introduced the legislation that he said developed from efforts by Day's passionate local fan base to honor her. Day is also known for her activism on behalf of animal welfare.

The newspaper reports that the 95-year-old Day, who now lives in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, couldn't travel but sends her thanks to the city.

