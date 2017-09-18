The person named most dangerous online might surprise you

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2016 file photo, Avril Lavigne arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cybersecurity firm McAfee said Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, that Lavigne, whose last album came out in 2013, was the most likely celebrity to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware. Searches for Lavigne have a 14.5 percent chance of landing on a web page with the potential for online threats, a number that increases to 22 percent if users type her name and search for free MP3s. Photo by John Salangsang