Lady Gaga postpones European leg of world tour

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 3:19 AM

Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour's European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems.

The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21.

Tour promoter Live Nation says that "Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement."

Last week, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter pulled out of a performance in Brazil after being hospitalized with "severe physical pain." Earlier this month, Lady Gaga postponed a Montreal concert.

Lady Gaga said Monday on Instagram that's she been honest about her "physical and mental health struggles" and has been "searching for years to get to the bottom of them."

