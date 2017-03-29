Actor Corey Feldman breaks down in Kansas

On his way through the Sunflower State on Tuesday, 1980s teen heartthrob Corey Feldman had a little mishap in northwest Kansas, according to various reports.
Feldman, 45, posted on Instagram that he and members of a band he is a part of stopped in Norton because of some damage incurred by their trailer.
A number of posters on social media took advantage of the opportunity to get pictures with the actor who starred in several 1980s movies, including “The Goonies” and “Stand by Me.”
#ANGELICRV Never know what will happen in Norton or who will appear! @Corey_Feldman #Goonies https://t.co/35HWLkTcl3— Patricia Otter (@motoxmomks) March 29, 2017
Even the Norton Police Department got in on the act, posting a photo on its Facebook page Tuesday of one of its officers, Jody Enfield, with Feldman.
On his Instagram post from around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feldman made a stereotypical Kansas “Wizard of Oz” reference as he joked that he “woke up in Munchkinland.”
“THE CEMENT JUMPED UP & ATTACKED R TRAILER,” he said on Instagram with the photo.
SO WE WERE DRIVING THE #ANGELICRV THRU KANSAS LAST NITE, & THE CEMENT JUMPED UP & ATTACKED R TRAILER! WE HAD A NICE MAN HELP US GET OUT, THEN WOKE UP N MUNCHKIN LAND.......LIFE ON THE ROAD! #justsayin #coreyfeldmanandtheangels #munchkinland #merryoldlandofoz #Kansas #angelic2theminitour2017 W @coreysangels #DJAC @courtanne89 @margotlanemusic @marisa_testa_musician @priestesspaige @jezebelsweet
The Hays Post reported that Feldman posed with pictures with some of his fans at a convenience store in Norton. Feldman is currently touring with a band called, The Angels, that had played on Saturday at a bar in Tremont, Ill.
