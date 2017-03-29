Celebrities

Actor Corey Feldman breaks down in Kansas

On his way through the Sunflower State on Tuesday, 1980s teen heartthrob Corey Feldman had a little mishap in northwest Kansas, according to various reports.

Feldman, 45, posted on Instagram that he and members of a band he is a part of stopped in Norton because of some damage incurred by their trailer.

A number of posters on social media took advantage of the opportunity to get pictures with the actor who starred in several 1980s movies, including “The Goonies” and “Stand by Me.”

Even the Norton Police Department got in on the act, posting a photo on its Facebook page Tuesday of one of its officers, Jody Enfield, with Feldman.

On his Instagram post from around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feldman made a stereotypical Kansas “Wizard of Oz” reference as he joked that he “woke up in Munchkinland.”

“THE CEMENT JUMPED UP & ATTACKED R TRAILER,” he said on Instagram with the photo.

The Hays Post reported that Feldman posed with pictures with some of his fans at a convenience store in Norton. Feldman is currently touring with a band called, The Angels, that had played on Saturday at a bar in Tremont, Ill.

