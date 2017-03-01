Prosecutors urge judge to reject latest Polanski motion

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move Pause

0:20 Watch three water snakes synchronize their slithering

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

1:54 Dramatic video shows police rescuing man from burning car

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts after Oscar mistake

1:52 Wichita police demonstrate new, less lethal weapon