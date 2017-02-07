Celebrities

February 7, 2017 11:16 AM

Irwin Corey, the king of comedic confusion, dies at 102

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK

Irwin Corey, the wild-haired comedian and actor known for his nonsensical style and who billed himself as "The World's Foremost Authority," has died. He was 102.

According to his son, Richard, the elder Corey died Monday at his home in Manhattan.

Corey's dizzying mix of mock-intellectual circumlocutions, earnest political tirades and slapstick one-liners made Corey the king of comedic confusion.

Corey became a staple on television talk shows and in comedy clubs, and his film career included working with Jackie Gleason and Woody Allen.

