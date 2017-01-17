Celebrities

January 17, 2017 9:11 AM

Beloved actress Betty White turns 95

By Julie Mah

Longtime beloved actress Betty White, star of “Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” turns 95 today, Jan. 17, 2017. Here’s how the Internet is celebrating it:

“CBS News” offered its favorite Betty White moments:

And then she starts trending on Twitter:

Yahoo News sent its congrats as well on Facebook:

As did CNN:

