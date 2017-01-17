Beloved actress Betty White turns 95

Longtime beloved actress Betty White, star of “Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” turns 95 today, Jan. 17, 2017. Here’s how the Internet is celebrating it:
“CBS News” offered its favorite Betty White moments:
And then she starts trending on Twitter:
I almost panicked when I saw that sweet funny old lady trending #BettyWhite Happy Birthday you sweet soul.— Portia (@Ngwananyana) January 17, 2017
Happy 95th birthday, @BettyMWhite! https://t.co/QwCxXURtot pic.twitter.com/Zj6dQR5Wga— EW Flashback (@EWFlashback) January 17, 2017
American Treasure Betty White turns 95 today. Why isn't her birthday a national holiday?— Carli Petow ✨ (@carlipetow_) January 17, 2017
Yahoo News sent its congrats as well on Facebook:
As did CNN:
