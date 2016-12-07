Kirstie Alley's Santa's Village

Movie star and Wichita native Kirstie Alley has put up her beloved holiday scene at her house on East Douglas. (Denise Neil/The Wichita Eagle)
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce surprised YMCA kids at JC Penny holiday shopping

Amid practice for Thursday’s biggest game of the season, KC Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce surprised about 50 kids from Linwood YMCA at the Bolger’s Square JCPenney store Tuesday night, helping them select holiday gifts for their family and friends. Teamed up with Kelce, JC Penny provided this private shopping experience to underserved children and also made $100,000 donation to the Y. “We have to give back to the people around us…it’s all about the loving spirit of the holidays.” said Travis Kelce.

Education

Transgender student crowned Holly Ball King in Derby

Tyler Krayer, 17, a senior at Derby High School, garnered enough votes from classmates to earn the title of Holly Ball King at the school's winter formal. Krayer, who came out as transgender when he was 15, has advocated for LGBTQ rights at the school since moving to Kansas about a year and a half ago.

