Kirstie Alley's Santa's Village

Amid practice for Thursday’s biggest game of the season, KC Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce surprised about 50 kids from Linwood YMCA at the Bolger’s Square JCPenney store Tuesday night, helping them select holiday gifts for their family and friends. Teamed up with Kelce, JC Penny provided this private shopping experience to underserved children and also made $100,000 donation to the Y. “We have to give back to the people around us…it’s all about the loving spirit of the holidays.” said Travis Kelce.