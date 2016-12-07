Kirstie Alley's Santa's Village

Watch actor and Royals fan Paul Rudd get sprayed and soaked by Royals players including Jarrod Dyson, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas during the team's World Series celebration early Monday morning at Citi Field in New York.
Amid practice for Thursday’s biggest game of the season, KC Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce surprised about 50 kids from Linwood YMCA at the Bolger’s Square JCPenney store Tuesday night, helping them select holiday gifts for their family and friends. Teamed up with Kelce, JC Penny provided this private shopping experience to underserved children and also made $100,000 donation to the Y. “We have to give back to the people around us…it’s all about the loving spirit of the holidays.” said Travis Kelce.
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, who served aboard USS Dobbin as a musician's mate during the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu, gets to be an honorary bandmaster for the U.S. Navy Band during an event marking the 75th anniversary of the attacks. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Somers Steelman/U.S. Navy)
Wildlife photographer Bob Gress talks about the larger number of bald eagles that will likely be making their way into the Wichita area as winter sets in. (Photographs by Bo Rader and Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Tyler Krayer, 17, a senior at Derby High School, garnered enough votes from classmates to earn the title of Holly Ball King at the school's winter formal. Krayer, who came out as transgender when he was 15, has advocated for LGBTQ rights at the school since moving to Kansas about a year and a half ago.