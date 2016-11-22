FBI: No charges for Brad Pitt in alleged flight dispute

2:04 Scholfield Honda prepares to open first phase of new building Pause

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

1:54 K-State win over Robert Morris

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

2:09 Radiation from air travel

0:53 9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

3:14 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop on WSU's 116-79 win

2:32 Firefighters battle blaze after explosion at historic downtown KC church