Brad Pitt seeks joint custody in divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is seeking joint custody of his six children in his divorce from Angelina Jolie Pitt.
The actor's request is included in his response filed Friday to his estranged wife's Sept. 20 petition to end their two-year marriage. Jolie Pitt sought sole physical custody of their six children, who range in ages from 8 to 15.
The actors were together for 12 years after becoming close while filming 2005's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." When they weren't acting, the couple were seen as devoted parents and global philanthropists, creating a joint foundation in 2006.
The filing was first reported Friday by the celebrity website TMZ.
