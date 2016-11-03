Arrest in fatal shooting of owner of pizzeria featured on TV

Federal officials have arrested a man in connection with the fatal ambush of the owner of a famed New York City pizza restaurant.
Andres Fernandez appeared in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday to face murder, robbery and weapons charges. He did not enter a plea. A message left with his lawyer wasn't immediately returned.
Court documents say investigators believe surveillance video, cellphone data and witness accounts tie Fernandez to the killing.
L&B Spumoni Gardens pizzeria owner Louis Barbati was gunned down in the backyard of his Brooklyn home in June after arriving from work carrying a large amount of cash. The shooter fled on foot empty-handed in what appeared to be a botched robbery.
The restaurant has been run by Barbati's family for generations and has been featured on several TV food shows.
Comments