Bill Murray honored as he accepts Mark Twain prize for humor

Bill Murray arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Bill Murray is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Bill Murray, center, is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Bill Murray arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Bill Murray is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Aziz Ansari arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Emma Stone arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington, D.C.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Molly McNearney arrive at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Bill Hader arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Ivan Reitman arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Rhiannon Giddens arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Victoria Lily, left, with her father Paul Shaffer arrive at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 19th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Bill Murray on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Washington.
Invision
Photo by Owen Sweeney
Comments