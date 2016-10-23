Cubs' clinched most-viewed LCS game on TV since 2010

The Chicago Cubs' first pennant clincher since 1945 was seen by an average of 9.7 million viewers on Fox Sports 1, the highest total for a League Championship Series in six years.
Chicago's 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday night was the most-watched LCS game since San Francisco's 3-2 victory over Philadelphia in Game 6 in 2010 (11.6 million), Fox said Sunday. Viewers increased to a peak of 12.2 million for the Cubs' game-ending double play.
Fox said an average of 110,500 viewers watched digitally on Fox Sports Go and 273,000 more on Fox Deportes' Spanish-language coverage. The game had a 25.8 rating and 46 share in Chicago, and a 10.2/23 in Los Angeles. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a broadcast and the share is the percentage among homes with TVs on at the time.
The NLCS averaged 6.95 million viewers on Fox networks, up 80 percent from last year's 3.85 million for Kansas City's win over Toronto in the ALCS and 56 percent from 4.46 million for San Francisco's victory over St. Louis in the 2014 NLCS.
