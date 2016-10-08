Trump and Clinton campaign managers set for Sunday shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee chairman; Donna Brazile, interim head of the Democratic National Committee.
---
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
---
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Robby Mook, campaign manager for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
---
CNN's "State of the Union" — Giuliani; Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine.
