Food TV showman pulls back the curtain

The afternoon sun had melted most of the ice in the Mason jar that held Alton Brown’s sangria. At 54 and recently divorced, the king of the food-science geeks and master of ceremonies to the first Food Network generation rocked gently on a backyard swing and pondered the big questions.
What is the nature of God? Can he bring himself to vote for a Democrat for the first time since Michael Dukakis? Will people like his new cookbook?
“Here’s the problem with a book like this,” he said at the suburban Atlanta compound that serves as his studio, kitchen workshop and man cave. “If they don’t like it, they don’t like me.”
The book, “EveryDayCook: This Time It’s Personal,” is his eighth but the first in which he offers at least a small peek at the ways he cooks and eats at home. Peeks don’t come easy for Brown, who has always been more of a controlled showman than a freewheeling chef.
Brown, who will appear at the Orpheum in Wichita on Thursday, is an outlier among food celebrities. He is a private, politically conservative Southerner who sometimes carries a Bible and a firearm. He is a devoted student of film. He is the opposite of cuddly. And he is probably much smarter than you.
“I think he’s the greatest genius that Food Network ever hired, with Mario Batali a close second,” said Allen Salkin, a former New York Times reporter who wrote the 2013 book “From Scratch: The Uncensored History of the Food Network.”
“EveryDayCook” is an eclectic and appealing collection of 70 recipes in Brown’s regular rotation and another 30 he created to bring the book to a respectable size. The photos were shot entirely on an iPhone at the compound, each picture taken directly from overhead, like an Instagram image.
The recipes range from simple with a twist (warm Saltines brushed with dried mustard, hot sauce and butter) to delicious gimmicks (a breakfast carbonara) to science experiments (pancake batter powered by nitrous oxide).
The book offers a more personal version of the pun-laden shtick that fans have come to love from “Good Eats,” his first TV hit, mixed with the polished authority he showed as the master of ceremonies on “Iron Chef America,” a job he likens to circus work.
“It’s an hour of juggling well while standing on the back of a horse,” he said.
Difficult time
At its heart, “EveryDayCook” is a midlife-crisis book. “It’s ‘who the heck am I?’ time,” he said. “I’ve spent years projecting and presenting this thing, but in the end, what am I? I thought it was important to put something on paper.”
Brown, who describes himself as “difficult” and “a terrible workaholic,” has never been in a more reflective period. His divorce from DeAnna Brown, his second wife, with whom he had a daughter and built an empire, became final on May 13, 2015. She got the 7,000-square-foot historic brick home in Marietta, a couple of miles from the compound, which went to him.
Brown divides his time among Atlanta, where he remains devoted to helping raise the couple’s 16-year-old daughter, Zoey, and New York and Los Angeles. He also travels to other cities to stage his elaborate cooking and musical variety show. The current one, his second, is called “Eat Your Science.” In it, he performs stunts that involve helium, popcorn and puppets. Brown also sings and plays guitar.
The variety shows, about 140 performances a year, are a good business model, he said. Tickets to an eight-show Broadway run at the Barrymore Theater in November top out at $252.
And then there is the merchandise. As a great collector of everything from bow ties to vintage cast iron and old bourbon, Brown pays a lot of attention to the quality of his “merch.”
‘Just a host’
Brown is not driven by an inherent love of food in the way some cooks are. And he is not so much a culinary authority, like Bobby Flay or Emeril Lagasse, as he is a really smart guy who has figured it out and wants you to as well.
“The beauty of Alton Brown is that he’s not a chef, he’s just a host,” said David Sax, a Canadian journalist who writes about food. “He’s the Regis Philbin of food TV.”
Brown is working on a new version of “Good Eats” for his own digital distribution next year. He is buoyed by a generation of younger fans who watch reruns on Netflix. Food Network owns “Good Eats,” so he doesn’t make a penny from the revival.
He was smarter when he signed up for “Cutthroat Kitchen,” a Food Network competition in which contestants force one another to cook on a giant spiderweb or with potato mashers taped to their hands. It’s what might have resulted if “The Gong Show” and “The Amazing Race” had a child who really liked to cook.
Brown makes more from one episode than he did from the entire first season of “Good Eats,” he said.
Although he was an early critic of Twitter, he has become a beast on social media. Much of the credit goes to food media veteran Sarah De Heer, 30, whom he met at Food Network and who now manages his brand as his “director of digital ops.” She took his Twitter account from about 600,000 followers to more than 3 million. She also shot all the photos in his cookbook and travels with him.
Although Brown often assumes he is the weakest link in any chain, he holds strong opinions. A question about why he makes barbecued potato chips by smoking potato slices over wood chips on the stove when they sell perfectly good barbecue chips at the store propels him into a monologue on the state of hospitality in America.
“I’m going to make you these chips,” he said. “You’re going to eat them and say, ‘Thank you.’ The time we spent together making them is a valuable piece of the hospitality equation. The taking in that equation is even more important than the giving. But here in this country, we have decided to replace ‘thank you’ a great deal with ‘I can’t eat that.’”
Still, for all his forcefulness and clarity on any number of topics, Brown seems to be seeking clarity on matters more internal.
“I’m not where I thought I would be at this point in my life,” he said, “but I’m wiser by a long shot.”
Still, he said, “I don’t really know what I am anymore.”
