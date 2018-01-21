Want to take our reading challenge to another level? Here are some ideas

Little Free Library dedication

Wichita's Fairmount neighborhood has a new Little Free Library, thanks to donations and efforts by Storytime Village, the Rotary Club of Wichita and the Shocker Neighborhood Coalition. The library, at the corner of 16th Street and Gentry, was dedicated and filled with books Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Speakers included Wichita City Council member Lavonta Williams and Ted Ayres, director of community engagement for WSU.