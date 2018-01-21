Want to take our reading challenge to another level? Here are some ideas

When we issued our 2018 #ReadICT Challenge – encouraging people to read 12 books from 12 categories over the next 12 months – hundreds of you embraced the challenge and got busy reading.
Membership in our #ReadICT Facebook group has taken off, and enthusiastic readers from all over the world are checking in to talk about books, share recommendations and celebrate reading accomplishments.
And now some overachievers are clamoring for more.
If you’re a voracious reader, a dozen books in one year may seem like a low bar. Here are a few ways you could beef up the challenge or supplement it with additional challenges:
Never miss a local story.
Double up
Instead of reading just one book from each of our #ReadICT categories – a book about a topic in the news, a book with an animal on the cover, etc. – read two or more.
Rather than choosing between two options in a category – a detective novel or true crime book, for example – read one of each.
Go back in time
Did you complete The Eagle’s 2017 reading challenge? If not, add those categories to this year’s reading list.
Our initial challenge last year featured 12 categories, and then we added another 12 for the overachievers. So there are two dozen categories from the 2017 challenge you could add to your list.
Add another challenge
The internet is rife with reading challenges issued by publishers, book websites and bloggers. Whether you’re into humor or historical fiction, manga or memoir, nonfiction or Newbery Medals, you’re certain to find something to inspire your reading even further.
A few popular ones:
▪ BookRiot’s Read Harder Challenge
▪ The 2018 PopSugar Ultimate Reading Challenge
▪ The 52 Books in 52 Weeks Challenge
▪ Modern Mrs. Darcy’s 2018 Reading Challenge
The website Girlxoxo.com recently posted a master list of reading challenges, which includes more than 100 challenges issued this year.
Other ideas? Join us on the #ReadICT Challenge Facebook page to talk about what you’re reading now, how you set your reading goals and how you’re doing so far.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments