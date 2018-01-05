A Barnes & Noble store in Newport, Ky., had a few remaining copies of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” on Friday. Wichita bookstores are scrambling to get copies of the book, which was released four days ahead of schedule.
Books

Want to read ‘Fire and Fury’ today? E-book or audio may be your only option

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

January 05, 2018 12:51 PM

One of the most talked-about books in recent history – “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” – was released today.

But if you’re hoping to pick up a hardcover copy, you may have to wait a little while.

Wichita bookstores said they’re scrambling to get copies of the book, which the publisher released four days earlier than originally planned.

“It’s crazy,” said Sarah Bagby, owner of Watermark Books & Cafe. “There is a scramble right now to get as many books in retail outlets as possible, and we’re just counting on the publisher to deliver.”

At Barnes & Noble in Bradley Fair, all the books delivered Friday have been sold to customers who ordered them ahead of time, officials said. The store is awaiting another shipment but doesn’t know when it will come.

The Wichita Public Library, responding to overwhelming demand, ordered additional copies of the book Friday, both in print and audio CD.

The library has ordered 15 copies, but they’re not in circulation yet. By Friday afternoon, more than 50 holds had been placed.

Bagby, the Watermark owner, said the buzz is good news for booksellers, the publishing industry and the press.

“The fact that we have a book that is in such demand is a great thing,” she said. “In my dreams it would be (for) either ‘War and Peace’ or ‘Crime and Punishment,’ but that’s another story.”

If you want to start reading right away, e-books or digital audio may be your only option today. Here are some possibilities:

▪ Amazon is offering the Kindle version for $14.99. The hardcover book, which Amazon is selling for $20.98, won’t be shipped for two to four weeks, according to the site.

▪ Barnes & Noble’s website says the hardcover book, for $26.99, will be available for shipping Wednesday. The Nook version is available immediately for $14.99.

▪ Books-A-Million offers the e-book for $14.99 on its website.

▪ Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon, is offering the digital audio book for $27.99.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

