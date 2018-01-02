Best-selling author John Grisham talks to sold-out audience at Abode Venue on Halloween.
Guess which book was the Wichita library’s most popular in 2017?

Wichita readers love a good whodunit.

The Wichita Public Library compiled its list of the top 10 most checked-out books of 2017, and most were mysteries or crime thrillers.

Topping the list was John Grisham’s “The Whistler.” The author, who appeared in Wichita in October as part of his most recent book tour, claimed two spots in last year’s library top 10: His novel “Camino Island,” a lighthearted thriller about a literary heist, claimed the No. 6 slot.

More than half the books in the library’s top 10 are new installments of crime thriller series, featuring popular sleuths such as Stephanie Plum, Jack Reacher, Harry Bosch and Alex Delaware.

In a not-too-surprising plot twist, the list also includes “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” author J.K. Rowling’s return to the Potterverse.

Here’s the list of the Wichita Public Library’s top 10 books systemwide for 2017:

1. “The Whistler” by John Grisham

2. “Turbo Twenty-Three” (Stephanie Plum No. 23) by Janet Evanovich

3. “Night School” (Jack Reacher No. 21) by Lee Child

4. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware

5. “No Man’s Land” (John Puller No. 4) by David Baldacci

6. “Camino Island” by John Grisham

7. “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” (Harry Bosch No. 19) by Michael Connelly

8. “Chaos” (Kay Scarpetta No. 24) by Patricia Cornwell

9. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” by J.K. Rowling

10. “Heartbreak Hotel” (Alex Delaware No. 32) by Jonathan Kellerman

