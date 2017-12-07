Check it out: New and classic book suggestions for babies and toddlers

Choosing books for a child – your own or someone else’s – can be overwhelming, with the thousands of choices on library and bookstore shelves.
Erin Downey Howerton to the rescue.
As children’s manager for the Wichita Public Library, Howerton knows a great kids’ book when she sees it. We asked her to suggest a few books in various categories for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, and she was happy to oblige.
So here you go. Let’s get reading.
Board books (for babies)
Classics:
▪ “Moo Baa La La La” by Sandra Boynton
▪ “My Very First Library” (collection), by Eric Carle
▪ “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney
▪ “Orange Pear Apple Bear” by Emily Gravett
▪ “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes” by Annie Kubler
▪ “Sheep Go To Sleep” by Nancy Shaw
New favorites:
▪ “Edgar Gets Ready for Bed” by Jennifer Adams
▪ “HippoOpposites” by Janik Coat
▪ “Pantone Colors” by Pantone
▪ “Hello, World: Solar System” by Jill McDonald
▪ “No No Yes Yes” by Leslie Patricelli
▪ “Baby Loves Quarks” by Ruth Spiro
En Espanol:
▪ “Rapido y Lento” por Britta Teckentrup
▪ “Lucha Libre: Anatomy/Anatomia” por Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein
▪ “Cuauhtemoc: Shapes/Formas” por Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein
▪ “A Vestirse!” por Patricia Geis
Picture books (for toddlers and preschoolers)
Laugh out loud:
▪ “Children Make Terrible Pets” by Peter Brown
▪ “A is for Musk Ox” by Erin Cabatingan
▪ “Let’s Count Goats” by Mem Fox and Jan Thomas
▪ “It’s a Tiger!” by David LaRochelle
▪ “The Book with No Pictures” by B.J. Novak
▪ “That is NOT a Good Idea!” by Mo Willems
New and notable:
▪ “Trombone Shorty” by Troy Andrews
▪ “Journey” by Aaron Becker
▪ “Firebird” by Misty Copeland
▪ “Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns: A Muslim Book of Colors” by Hena Khan
▪ “The Red Book” by Barbara Lehman
▪ “Viva Frida!” by Yuyi Morales
▪ “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Pena
▪ “Blackout” by John Rocco
▪ “The Adventures of Beekle” by Dan Santat
Enduring favorites:
▪ “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle
▪ “Kitten’s First Full Moon” by Kevin Henkes
▪ “Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson
▪ “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats
▪ “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey
▪ “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak
▪ “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” by John Steptoe
▪ “Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg
This content was created with support from Impact Literacy, a strategic initiative of the Wichita Community Foundation.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
