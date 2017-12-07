More Videos

  Local mamas read "Llama Llama"

    Mothers read the children's book "Llama Llama" to their little llamas at the Wichita Public Library Central Branch. The book's author, Anna Dewdney, recently passed away. (video by Jaime Green / September 16, 2016)

Mothers read the children's book "Llama Llama" to their little llamas at the Wichita Public Library Central Branch. The book's author, Anna Dewdney, recently passed away. (video by Jaime Green / September 16, 2016) jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
Mothers read the children's book "Llama Llama" to their little llamas at the Wichita Public Library Central Branch. The book's author, Anna Dewdney, recently passed away. (video by Jaime Green / September 16, 2016) jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Books

Check it out: New and classic book suggestions for babies and toddlers

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Choosing books for a child – your own or someone else’s – can be overwhelming, with the thousands of choices on library and bookstore shelves.

Erin Downey Howerton to the rescue.

As children’s manager for the Wichita Public Library, Howerton knows a great kids’ book when she sees it. We asked her to suggest a few books in various categories for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, and she was happy to oblige.

So here you go. Let’s get reading.

Board books (for babies)

Classics:

▪ “Moo Baa La La La” by Sandra Boynton

▪ “My Very First Library” (collection), by Eric Carle

▪ “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney

▪ “Orange Pear Apple Bear” by Emily Gravett

▪ “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes” by Annie Kubler

▪ “Sheep Go To Sleep” by Nancy Shaw

New favorites:

▪ “Edgar Gets Ready for Bed” by Jennifer Adams

▪ “HippoOpposites” by Janik Coat

▪ “Pantone Colors” by Pantone

▪ “Hello, World: Solar System” by Jill McDonald

▪ “No No Yes Yes” by Leslie Patricelli

▪ “Baby Loves Quarks” by Ruth Spiro

En Espanol:

▪ “Rapido y Lento” por Britta Teckentrup

▪ “Lucha Libre: Anatomy/Anatomia” por Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein

▪ “Cuauhtemoc: Shapes/Formas” por Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein

▪ “A Vestirse!” por Patricia Geis

Picture books (for toddlers and preschoolers)

Laugh out loud:

▪ “Children Make Terrible Pets” by Peter Brown

▪ “A is for Musk Ox” by Erin Cabatingan

▪ “Let’s Count Goats” by Mem Fox and Jan Thomas

▪ “It’s a Tiger!” by David LaRochelle

▪ “The Book with No Pictures” by B.J. Novak

▪ “That is NOT a Good Idea!” by Mo Willems

New and notable:

▪ “Trombone Shorty” by Troy Andrews

▪ “Journey” by Aaron Becker

▪ “Firebird” by Misty Copeland

▪ “Golden Domes and Silver Lanterns: A Muslim Book of Colors” by Hena Khan

▪ “The Red Book” by Barbara Lehman

▪ “Viva Frida!” by Yuyi Morales

▪ “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Pena

▪ “Blackout” by John Rocco

▪ “The Adventures of Beekle” by Dan Santat

Enduring favorites:

▪ “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle

▪ “Kitten’s First Full Moon” by Kevin Henkes

▪ “Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson

▪ “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats

▪ “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey

▪ “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak

▪ “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” by John Steptoe

▪ “Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg

This content was created with support from Impact Literacy, a strategic initiative of the Wichita Community Foundation.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

