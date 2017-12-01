Are you ready for a reading challenge? #ReadICT 2018 is coming

Want to read more in 2018?
The Eagle is partnering with the Wichita Public Library for another challenge that will inspire you to read more – or just read a wider variety of books.
Later this month, we’ll reveal the 2018 Wichita Eagle #ReadICT Challenge: a dozen categories to check off as you read through the coming year. Stay tuned for that, which will be published in The Eagle and on Kansas.com on New Year’s Eve.
In the meantime, head over to Facebook and join the Wichita Eagle #ReadICT Challenge group, where lots of local readers are frantically completing our 2017 challenge and looking forward to the new crop of categories.
Next year, you’ll be able to track your reading online at the library’s website, www.wichitalibrary.org. In addition, the library’s monthly online book club – ICTBC, with Sara and Racine – will play along through the year, selecting books that fit into the challenge categories.
So finish up whatever is on your nightstand right now, and get ready for a whole new year of reading.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
