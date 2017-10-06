John Grisham, known for his internationally best-selling legal thrillers, will visit Wichita in October to promote his newest book, “The Rooster Bar.”
Tickets to John Grisham's Wichita appearance sold out

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

October 06, 2017 2:59 PM

If you’re a fan of John Grisham thrillers and wanted to catch his appearance in Wichita, your time has run out.

Tickets to see the author speak at Abode Venue later this month are sold out, according to Watermark Books & Cafe.

The Wichita bookstore, which is sponsoring Grisham’s stop in Wichita, reported on its website Friday that no more tickets were available.

Grisham, the author behind such best-selling legal thrillers as “The Firm” and “The Client,” will appear in conversation with Wichita author Clare Vanderpool at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 – Halloween night – at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas.

Wichita is one of seven stops on Grisham’s tour to promote his new book, “The Rooster Bar.”

Readers still may pre-order the book from Watermark to get a signed copy. For more information, go to http://www.watermarkbooks.com/event/john-grisham or call 316-682-1181.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

