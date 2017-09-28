Best-selling author John Grisham coming to Wichita

John Grisham, the author behind such best-selling legal thrillers as “The Firm” and “The Pelican Brief,” will visit Wichita next month, the author announced on his website Thursday.
Grisham will appear in conversation with Wichita author Clare Vanderpool at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 – Halloween night – at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas.
Watermark Books & Cafe is sponsoring Grisham’s stop in Wichita, one of seven on a tour to promote his new legal thriller, “The Rooster Bar.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Select-A-Seat. Tickets are $35 and include a signed copy of “The Rooster Bar.” To get tickets, visit www.selectaseat.com, call 855-755-7328, or visit the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman.
Ticket-holders will pick up their books at the event. Grisham will not sign books at the event.
“The Rooster Bar” hits bookstores Oct. 24.
Vanderpool, Grisham’s author guest for his Wichita appearance, is the Newbery Award-winning author of “Moon Over Manifest” and “Navigating Early.”
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
