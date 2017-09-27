Wichita man’s memoir being developed as television series

More Videos 2:41 The Gorilla and Bird share advice Pause 2:27 K-State football players break down Baylor 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 3:31 Week 4: Player of the Year watch list 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:25 Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Gorilla and Bird share advice Author Zack McDermott and his mother, Cindy Cisneros McGilvrey, a Wichita teacher, share advice for how to help a child with mental illness. McDermott's book, "Gorilla and the Bird: A Memoir of Madness and a Mother's Love," will be published Sept. 26. Author Zack McDermott and his mother, Cindy Cisneros McGilvrey, a Wichita teacher, share advice for how to help a child with mental illness. McDermott's book, "Gorilla and the Bird: A Memoir of Madness and a Mother's Love," will be published Sept. 26. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

