Book reveals 100 Kansas African-American women who have excelled

It has been an 11-year process but Mary Dean has made true on her promise to record “The Black Legends of Kansas.”
A book with that title was completed by her this year and features 100 Kansas African-American women who have made a difference.
Dean, a local social justice advocate, said she was inspired in 2006 when Oprah Winfrey hosted a Legends Ball.
“Oprah had legends on like Ruby Dee, Maya Angelou, and Roberta Flack,” Dean said. “I decided I had met some awesome women here in Kansas and wanted to do something for women here.”
The end result is a who’s who of prominent women.
There is Bobbye Humphrey, the first African-American social worker to establish a program at Wichita State University, and Gloria McAfee, a beloved elementary school principal. For decades, McAfee was principal and teacher at several Wichita public schools before becoming the first principal at L’Ouverture Elementary School after a desegregation plan went into effect in 1978. She later was the longtime principal at Beech elementary.
There are 98 more legends.
“Too often the images people get when it comes to black women is angry and aggressive, there are too many negatives,” Dean said. “I wanted people to know Kansas not only grows wheat, but we also grow legends.
“I want young women to know how you can accomplish anything you want.”
The book sells for about $20 and can be purchased on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com; at the Kansas African American Museum and Watermark Books and Cafe, and through Dean’s website, www.blacklegendsofkansas.com.
