Keeping church weird: Best-selling author to speak in Wichita

Faith, doubt and “keeping the Bible weird” will all be topics of discussion when best-selling author Rachel Held Evans comes to Wichita this weekend.
Evans – whose books include “Faith Unraveled,” “A Year of Biblical Womanhood” and “Searching for Sunday” – will speak Friday at College Hill United Methodist Church and twice Saturday at University Congregational Church.
Evans also plans to read from and ask for feedback on her unfinished book, which she’s unofficially calling “Bible Stories.”
“The idea is to get people excited about the Bible again, including people who read it with a skeptical eye,” Evans said. “I’m trying to let people preserve their skepticism and questions and doubt while also reveling in the stories.”
On Friday, Evans said, her lecture “Keep the Church Weird” will include discussing how the sacraments of the church make it relevant rather than it having to strive to be “hip” or “cool.” She also will discuss her own experience with the church and have an extended question-and-answer session.
On Saturday, her lecture is titled “Keep the Bible Weird.”
“I’ll talk about how the Bible’s not easy to tame or summarize or make sense of and how that’s a good thing,” Evans said. “It invites us into conversation with one another and keeps things interesting.”
Evans speaks Friday at College Hill, 2930 E. First St., at 7 p.m. She speaks Saturday at University Congregational, 9209 E. 29th St. North, at 9 and 11 a.m. The cost is $20 for each session or $50 for all three. Tickets may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/31097908682 or at either church.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
