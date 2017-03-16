‘The Idiot’: Coming of age amid e-mail and absurdity

“The Idiot” By Elif Batuman (Penguin Press, 432 pp., $27)
A smart but awkward college freshman figuring out where she fits in the world: The surface description of Elif Batuman’s “The Idiot” sounds tedious and cringe-inducing. But Batuman’s 18-year-old protagonist is so guilelessly wise and understatedly funny, she makes the story irresistible – if still a little cringe-inducing.
It’s 1995, and Selin is a freshman at Harvard. The daughter of Turkish immigrants, she’s from a New Jersey suburb and wants to be a writer, a desire that is “completely independent of my having ever written anything, or being able to imagine ever writing anything, that I thought anyone would like to read.”
As articulate as she is in her own head, the 6-foot-tall Selin is self-conscious and often unable to make small talk. She meets the fiction editor of the campus literary magazine and is characteristically tongue-tied: “I could see she wanted me to like her, and I did like her. Without knowing how to demonstrate it through any speech act, I towered over her mutely, trying to project goodwill.”
Batuman sets this story so firmly in 1995, it feels like a time capsule: Selin walks to a video store, leaves film at the drugstore and gets her first e-mail address that year at school.
And it’s e-mail that sparks “The Idiot’s” most interesting story line. When Selin begins to notice a guy in her Russian class, a Hungarian math major named Ivan, she decides to e-mail him. He replies, and they begin a correspondence, trading thoughts about language and mathematics, free will and quantum theory, the triviality of spoken conversation. It’s far more cerebral than flirtatious, but Ivan’s e-mails quickly become the electronic thrills that shoot through Selin’s days: “I began to feel that I was living two lives: one consisting of emails with Ivan, the other consisting of school.”
And yet, for weeks they never speak in person. They ignore one another on campus, pretending not to see each other.
The relationship is baffling, to Selin and to readers. Ivan is vague about his feelings. He expresses concern that he might have fallen for Selin’s e-mails, not Selin herself. When they finally begin to speak, he meets Selin for a date, then introduces her to his girlfriend.
Ivan – who is going home to Hungary for part of the summer – talks Selin into spending her summer teaching English in a Hungarian village. But her time there is comically bizarre and not at all what she expected. Far away from Ivan, who’s with his family in Budapest, Selin gets bounced from family to family – she’s surrounded by strangers who order her around, take her on uncomfortable excursions to markets and museums and assume far more intimacy than Selin can generally handle. “Hungary felt increasingly like reading ‘War and Peace,’ ” she muses. “New characters came up every five minutes, with their unusual names and distinctive locutions, and you had to pay attention to them for a time, even though you might never see them again for the whole rest of the book. I would rather have talked to Ivan, the love interest, but somehow I didn’t get to decide.”
Today, Selin would be armed with a laptop and a smartphone; she could erase the miles with social media, skirt the loneliness by texting friends (and Ivan). But it’s the mid-’90s, so she has to settle for short, infrequent connections through payphones and postcards. In her isolation, she has space to think and write. And that, in the end, may be the most important thing that happens to her all year.
