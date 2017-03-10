‘Sweetbitter’ author to visit Wichita for book signing and wine tasting

Stephanie Danler, whose best-selling debut novel conjures the high-adrenaline world of the New York City restaurant industry, will visit Wichita in April for a book-and-wine pairing.
Watermark Books & Cafe will host Danler for an author talk, wine tasting and signing of her novel, “Sweetbitter,” at the Wine Dive, 4714 E. Douglas, at 6 p.m. April 25.
Danler will discuss two wine flights and take questions during her presentation. Cheeses also will be served.
Tickets are $35 and include a copy of the paperback novel.
For more information, go to www.watermarkbooks.com/event or call 316-682-1181.
