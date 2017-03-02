Book Notes

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Adventures of Form and Content” by Albert Goldbarth
2. “Beyond Cold Blood” by Larry Welch
3. “Loves and Wars of Relative Scale” by Albert Goldbarth
4. “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman
5. “Dodge City” by Tom Clavin
New and notable
“Celine” by Peter Heller (Knopf, $25.95). The New York Times bestselling author of “Dog Stars” and “The Painter” writes his most captivating character, based his mother, a private eye with a boarding school pedigree who tracked down perps while wearing a Hermes scarf. Heller will be at Watermark for an author talk and signing at 6 p.m. March 14.
“Fieldhouse” by Scott Novosel and Sam Sharpe (Fieldhouse, $24.99). “Fieldhouse” is an autobiographical graphic retelling of how former KU basketball player Scott Novosel came to play for the Jayhawks. Novosel will be at Watermark for an author talk and signing at 6 p.m. March 6.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “Kristin Lavransdatter” by Sigrid Undset
2. “Everywhere Present: Christianity in a One-Storey Universe” by Stephen Freeman
3. “Maximus Confessor: Selected Writings” trans. by George C. Berthold
4. “Aristotle East and West: Metaphysics and the Division of Christendom” by David Bradshaw
5. “In Tune With the World: A Theory of Festivity” by Josef Pieper
New and notable
“Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders (Random House, $28). February 1862. The Civil War is less than one year old, and the nation has begun to realize it is in for a long, bloody struggle. Meanwhile, President Lincoln’s beloved 11-year-old son, Willie, lies upstairs in the White House, gravely ill. In a matter of days, Willie dies and is laid to rest in a Georgetown cemetery. But in a twist on this bare historical framework, Saunders posits a supernatural realm (“the Bardo” in the Tibetan tradition), in which the destiny of Willie’s soul hangs in the balance.
“The Noise of Time” by Julian Barnes (Knopf, $25.95). A careful portrayal of Dmitri Shostakovich, the brilliant young Russian composer, who through a stroke of luck escapes being a victim of Stalin’s Great Terror, but who for decades must work under the thumb of Soviet authorities, representing Communist values abroad while yet maintaining the integrity of his art.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders
2. “Norse Mythology” by Neil Gaiman
3. “Echoes in Death” by J.D. Robb
4. “Heartbreak Hotel” by Jonathan Kellerman
5. “Never Never” by James Patterson and Candice Fox
Nonfiction
1. “This Life I Live” by Rory Feek
2. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance
3. “Killing the Rising Sun” by O’Reilly/Dugard
4. “The Magnolia Story” by Gaines/Gaines
5. “Jesus Always” by Sarah Young
Publishers Weekly
Comments