Humorist, author David Sedaris returning to Wichita

Humorist and author David Sedaris is returning to Wichita.
Sedaris, who has been making regular visits to the area over the past several years, will appear at 8 p.m. on April 30 at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20 and will be $40.
Sedaris is known for his books like “Holidays on Ice” and “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” as well as personal essays like “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim.” He will have a new book out in May – a collection of his diaries called “Theft By Finding Diaries (1977-2002).”
Tickets will be available at Selectaseat.com, the Select-A- Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman, and by calling 855-755-7328.
