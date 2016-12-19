Book review: Saddam, the CIA and me

“Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein,” by John Nixon (242 pages; Blue Rider Press, $25)
Most CIA memoirs are terrible – defensive, jingoistic and, worst of all, tedious. Others are doomed by the CIA’s heavy-handed and mandatory censorship.
There are exceptions, and that list includes the candid “Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein” by John Nixon.
Nixon, the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam after his capture in December 2003, reveals gobsmacking facts about that deposed Iraqi leader that raise new questions about why the United States bothered to invade Iraq to oust him from power.
More broadly, Nixon offers a stinging indictment of the CIA and what he sees as the agency’s dysfunctional process for providing intelligence to the president and other policymakers. The agency, he writes, is so eager to please the president – any president – that it will almost always give him the answers he wants to hear.
Nixon had been preparing for his interrogation of Saddam for years before he ever met him. Nixon, 55, did graduate work at New York University and Georgetown University, where he wrote about Saddam in his master’s thesis. He joined the CIA in 1998 and was immediately assigned to be a “leadership analyst” on Iraq, which meant his job was the full-time study of Saddam.
Nixon was an analyst in Iraq when the U.S. military captured Saddam, and he was asked to identify him so the Americans could be certain they had the right man. Nixon confirmed Saddam’s identity by checking for a tribal tattoo on the back of his right hand and a scar from a 1959 bullet wound.
Once he began debriefing Saddam, though, Nixon realized that much of what he thought he knew about him was wrong.
His most astonishing discovery was that by the time of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in March 2003, Saddam had turned over the day-to-day running of the Iraqi government to his aides and was spending most of his time writing a novel. Saddam described himself to Nixon as both president of Iraq and a writer and complained that the U.S. military had taken away his writing materials, preventing him from finishing his book.
“Was Saddam worth removing from power?” Nixon asks. “I can speak only for myself when I say that the answer must be no. Saddam was busy writing novels in 2003. He was no longer running the government.” Strikingly, Nixon says the CIA had some evidence that this was the case before the invasion, but “it was never relayed to policymakers and emerged only after the war.” By 2003, Nixon writes, Saddam’s disengagement meant that he “appeared to be as clueless about what was happening inside Iraq as his British and American enemies were.”
Saddam never understood the United States, and Nixon describes him as repeatedly mystified by U.S. intentions in the Middle East. After the Sept. 11 attacks, Saddam fatally misread how the United States would react. He thought the attacks would bring the United States and Iraq closer together to jointly combat Islamic extremists.
“In Saddam’s mind, the two countries were natural allies in the fight against extremism,” Nixon writes, “and, as he said many times during his interrogation, he couldn’t understand why the United States did not see eye to eye with him.”
The findings from Nixon’s interrogations of Saddam that cast doubt on the Bush administration’s original justifications for the war, Nixon says, were ignored by senior officials at the CIA and the White House. “The policymakers at the White House and the leadership on the seventh floor at the CIA didn’t want to hear that many of the reasons for going after Saddam were based on false premises,” he writes.
Nixon left the CIA in 2011.
Comments