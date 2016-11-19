Best-sellers from Watermark Books and Eighth Day Books (Nov. 19)

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Eileen” by Ottessa Moshfegh
2. “Mothers” by Brit Bennett
3. “Raymie Nightingale” by Kate DiCamillo
4. “The Constitution of the United States”
5. “The Bradbury Chronicles” by Sam Weller
New and notable
“Absolutely on Music: Conversations with Seiji Ozawa” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf, $27.95) – An intimate conversation about music and writing between the best-selling author and his close friend, the former conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
“Swing Time” by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press, $27) – “Swing Time,” with its diverse settings and acute understanding of the complexity of identity in the 21st century, is a novel that epitomizes our globalized, cosmopolitan world.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “Whole: A Call to Unity in our Fragmented World” by Sharon Watkins
2. “The Fellowship of the Ring” by J.R.R. Tolkien
3. “Don’t Let Your Emotions Run Your Life” by Mary Margaret Funk
4. “The Garments of Salvation: Orthodox Christian Liturgical Vesture” by Krista West
5 “God With Us: Rediscovering the Meaning of Christmas” ed. by Gregory Pennoyer
New and notable
Upstream: Selected Essays by Mary Oliver (Penguin Press, $26). Oliver reflects on her willingness, as a young child and as an adult, to lose herself within the beauty and mysteries of both the natural world and the world of literature. Through the influence of Walt Whitman, she first understood that a poem is a temple, a place to enter and in which to feel, a place to vanish into the world of her writing.
Getting Religion: Faith, Culture, and Politics from the Age of Eisenhower to the Era of Obama by Kenneth Woodward (Convergent, $30). Woodward, longtime religion editor at Newsweek, offers a portrait of the past seven decades of American life and culture. From Reinhold Niebuhr to Billy Graham, Woodward captures the personalities and charts the philosophical trends that have shaped the way we live now.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Night School” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
2. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
4. “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “The Chemist” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)
6. “The Award” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “Killing the Rising Sun” by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)
2. “The Magnolia Story” by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)
3. “Medical Medium Life-Changing Foods” by Anthony William (Hay House)
4. “Cooking for Jeffrey” by Ina Garten (Clarson Potter)
5. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (Harper)
6. “Jesus Always” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
