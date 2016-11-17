Books to snuggle up with on a cold November night

November always feels like a month of anticipation: anticipation for that first snow, for the holiday season to officially arrive and for that pumpkin pie to finally be done baking. This is the month where we want to cuddle up in a cozy sweater with a warm cup of hot chocolate and our favorite new books. But while we have to wait for winter and snow and roast turkey, we don’t have to wait for some awesome books to devour. November is filled with great new releases, from young adult novels to sexy vampires to romances that are bound to heat you up on a cold day.
Here are November books that we can’t wait to dive into.
1. “Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis,” Anne Rice (Knopf, Nov. 29)
Any time Rice releases a new Lestat novel, you can bet we’ll be first in line at the bookstore. This time our favorite vampire is battling a mysterious spirit that’s taking over his body and mind. The spirit is connected to the lost realms of Atlantis, with knowledge of ancient civilizations and a power so great that it’s almost impossible for us to comprehend. Lestat must make peace with this spirit inside him, ultimately learning its secrets and just what it’s looking for in our modern times.
2. “Dan & Phil Go Outside,” Dan Howell and Phil Lester (Random House Books for Young Readers, out now)
Howell and Lester both run successful YouTube channels, and both were more comfortable in front of a computer screen than they were in the real world. But then they went outside! Together they traveled the globe, met fans, took photos and generally had a blast. This collection is a hilarious and personal look inside their journey.
3. “Heartless,” Marissa Meyer (Feiwel & Friends, out now)
Meyer’s best-selling “Lunar Chronicles” marries classic fairy tales with science fiction and space. This time she’s tackling Alice in Wonderland, giving us a deeper look into the “evil” Queen of Hearts. In Meyer’s prequel adaptation, Cath is a young girl who just wants to find love. But nothing goes as planned, setting up the events that will turn her into one of the greatest villains of all time.
4. “Closer to You,” Barbara Freethy (Fog City Publishing, Nov. 29)
This is the 11th book in Freethy’s “Callaway Family” series, this time focusing on Ian Callaway. As a scientist, Ian believes in reason and logic, but his analytical nature gets tested when he falls for free-spirited Grace O’Malley. Grace is a teacher with a strong belief in miracles and who is willing to throw herself headfirst into love. Ian has to confront his own cynical nature as he falls in love and starts to question whether miracles are real.
5. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: the Original Screenplay,” J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine Books, out now)
We’re all dying to see “Fantastic Beasts” in the theater. On the same day the film was released, Rowling released her original screenplay for the film, giving us a closer look at what’s sure to be a major hit this fall. Harry Potter fans won’t want to miss out on this compelling (and gorgeously styled) screenplay.
6. “Chaos,” Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow, out now)
Cornwell’s Dr. Kay Scarpetta is one of the most beloved characters in the thriller genre. In the 24th book of her adventures, medical examiner Scarpetta is investigating the mysterious murder of a young woman who appears to be linked to an impossible-to-track cyberbully. Scarpetta has to rely on family and friends to try and find the bully’s true identity, as well as manage the media, who are determined to undermine her at every turn.
7. “Swing Time,” Zadie Smith (Penguin Press, out now)
Smith has won multiple awards for her fiction, which turns a sharp eye on race relations, family dynamics and how relationships shape us. In “Swing Time,” Smith explores two childhood friends who both want to become dancers. But life leads the girls on different paths, with each coming to terms with their own talent, their former friendship and the realities of the larger world around them.
8. “The Mistletoe Secret,” Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, out now)
Get into the Christmas spirit with the latest from “the master of the holiday novel.” Love and loneliness are at the heart of “The Mistletoe Secret,” which follows an anonymous blogger who wonders whether anyone is paying attention to her words, and Alex Bartlett, the man who falls in love with her blog and becomes determined to find her in real life.
9. “Cross the Line,” James Patterson (Little Brown and Company, Nov. 21)
Patterson returns to his popular “Alex Cross” series with “Cross the Line.” This time Cross is after a killer who targets only murderers and criminals. But murder is murder, and Cross must to do whatever it takes to bring the “vigilante” to justice.
10. “The Whole Town’s Talking,” Fannie Flagg (Random House, Nov. 29)
If you want to read a book that’s the equivalent of drinking a cup of warm tea, then pick up “The Whole Town’s Talking.” Set in Elmwood Springs, Mo., the novel covers almost a century in the small town, introducing us to different characters, giving us slice-of-life moments and delivering plenty of mystery to keep you entertained from the start.
