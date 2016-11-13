Best-sellers from Watermark Books and Eighth Day Books (Nov. 13)

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Raymie Nightingale” by Kate DiCamillo
2. “The Guest Room” by Chris Bojalian
3. “Clifford the Big Red Dog” by Norman Bridwell
4. “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury
5. “Cook ICT” by Jenny Myers
New and notable
“Night School” by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99) – In his 21st electrifying Jack Reacher adventure, Child demonstrates his mastery of the genre, showing readers why he’s the best thriller writer of the moment.
“The Chemist” by Stephanie Meyer (Little, Brown, $28) – In this thriller, an ex-agent on the run from her former employers must take one more case to clear her name and save her life.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “Prayer for Beginners” by Peter Kreeft
2. “Back to Virtue: Traditional Moral Wisdom for Modern Moral Confusion” by Peter Kreeft
3. “Thoughts Matter: Discovering the Spiritual Journey” by Mary Margaret Funk
4. “The Problem of Pain” by C.S. Lewis
5 “The Love There That’s Sleeping: The Art and Spirituality of George Harrison” by Dale C. Allison
New and noteworthy:
Reformations: The Early Modern World, 1450-1650 by Carlos Eire (Yale, $40.00). Chronicles the two-hundred-year era of the Renaissance and Reformation with particular attention to issues that persist as concerns in the present day. Eire connects the Protestant and Catholic Reformations in new and profound ways, and he demonstrates that this crucial turning point in history not only affected people long gone, but continues to shape our world and define who we are today.
Immigration and the American Dream by Suhayl Jamil Farha (Scottsdale Multimedia, $12.95). Dr. S. Jim Farha’s memoir of his immigration to the United States is not only a compelling narrative of his life in Lebanon and his and his brother George’s medical education in America, but also provides an intimate history of the practice of medicine in Wichita from his arrival here in the early 1960’s till his recent retirement.
Publishers Weekly Best-Sellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
3. “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Award” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Magnolia Story” by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)
2. “Killing the Rising Sun” by O’Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)
3. “Cooking for Jeffrey” by Ina Garten (Clarson Potter)
4. “Jesus Always” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
5. “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster)
