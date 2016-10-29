Best-sellers from Watermark Books and Eighth Day Books (Oct. 30)

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Welcome to Wonderland: Home Sweet Motel” by Chris Grabenstein
2. “Raymie Nightingale” by Kate DiCamillo
3. “Little Bot and Sparrow” by Jake Parker
4. “Openly Straight” by Bill Konigsberg
5. “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury
New and notable
“The Guest Room” by Chris Bojhalian (Vintage, $16) – From the bestselling author of “Midwives” and “The Light in the Ruins” comes the tale of a party gone horribly wrong. Bohjalian will be at Watermark Books at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov 4.
“The New Kansas Cookbook” by Frank and Jayni Carey (Kansas Press, $29.95) – An update of “The Kansas Cookbook,” first published nearly 30 years ago, the Careys look at modern, innovative and local cooking from their kitchen.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “The 20th-Century Children's Book Treasury: Picture Books and Stories to Read Aloud” ed. by Janet Schulman
2. “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” by C.S. Lewis
3. “In the Name of Jesus: Reflections on Christian Leadership” by Henri Nouwen
4. “Where the Conflict Really Lies: Science, Religion, and Naturalism” by Alvin Plantinga
5 “What Are People For? Essays” by Wendell Berry
New and noteworthy:
“Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House” by Rod Learned and Howard Ellington (Allen House Foundation, $12) – With fluent historical narrative and bursting with full-color photography, this book presents Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece and Wichita landmark at the corner of Second and Roosevelt, recently restored to its original pre-1918 condition.
“Fashion, Faith and Fantasy in the New Physics of the Universe” by Roger Penrose (Princeton Univ. Press, $29.95) – What can fashionable ideas, blind faith or pure fantasy possibly have to do with the scientific quest to understand the universe? Acclaimed physicist Roger Penrose argues that researchers working at the extreme frontiers of physics, such as “string theory,” are just as susceptible to these forces as anyone else.
Publishers Weekly Best-Sellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks
2. “Escape Clause” by John Sanford
3. “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult
4. “Order to Kill” by Flynn/Mills
5. “The Obsidian Chamber” by Preston/Child
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Magnolia Story” by Gaines/Gaines
2. “Killing the Rising Sun” by O'Reilly/Dugard
3. “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen
4. “Jesus Always” by Sarah Young
5. “Filthy Rich” by Patterson/Connolly
