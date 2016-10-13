Behind the screams: ‘Ghostland’ an engrossing look at history of haunted places

2:19 Dave Barry talks about his newest book Pause

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing

2:07 VIDEO: Harper Lee’s hometown reflects on relationship with author's work

3:31 How to make your home more energy efficient

4:53 Varsity Kansas' Big Show with Maize South coach Brent Pfeifer

1:50 Flying over Little Jerusalem

1:10 House burns just south of Kellogg

5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants

1:05 Suspects in rape, kidnap of Johnson County deputy make first appearance

1:22 500th SpiritAeroSystems Boeing 787