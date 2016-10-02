Best-sellers from Watermark Books and Eighth Day Books (Oct. 2)

Watermark Books & Cafe
Best-sellers
1. “Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Penguin Random House)
2. “Otis and the Kittens” by Loren Long (Penguin Random House
3. “Home” by Harlan Coben (Penguin Random House)
4. “Empire of Storms” by Sarah J. Maas (MPS)
5. “Confessions of a Serial Killer” by Katherine Ramsland (University Press of New England)
6. “Hero of the Empire” by Candice Millard (Penguin Random House)
7. “The Kept Woman” by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins)
8. “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury (Simon and Schuster)
9. “Dreamland” by Sam Quinones (MPS)
10. “The Constitution of the United States” by National Center for Constitutional Studies (National Center for Constitutional Studies)
New and notable
“Everyday Cook” by Alton Brown (Ballantine Books) - His newest book catalogs his personal recipes. Brown will be at the Orpheum Theatre at 6 p.m. Oct. 6. Tickets: Select-A-Seat.
“The Secret Chord” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin) - An in-depth look at the biblical story of the David from Shepherd to King. Brooks will be at Grace Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Eighth Day Books
Best-sellers
1. “Clinging: The Experience of Prayer” by Emilie Griffin
2. “Springtime of the Liturgy: Liturgical Texts of the First Four Centuries” by Lucien Deiss
3. “Pseudo-Dionysius and the Metaphysics of Aquinas” by Fran O’Rourke
4. “Where the Roots Reach for Water: A Personal and Natural History of Melancholia” by Jeffery Smith
5 “Strong and Weak: Embracing a Life of Love, Risk and True Flourishing” by Andy Crouch
6. “You Are What You Love: The Spiritual Power of Habit” by James K.A. Smith
7. “The Sayings of the Desert Fathers: The Alphabetical Collection” trans. by Benedicta Ward
8. “The Complete Stories” by Flannery O’Connor
9. “The End of the Affair” by Graham Greene
10. “The Big Switch: Rewiring the World, from Edison to Google” by Nicholas Carr
New and Noteworthy:
The Kingdom of Speech by Tom Wolfe (Little, Brown $26.00). An argument that speech –not evolution – is responsible for humanity’s complex societies and achievements.
Political Emotions: Why Love Matters for Justice by Martha Nussbaum (Harvard, $22.00). Nussbaum asks: How can we sustain a decent society that aspires to justice and inspires sacrifice for the common good? Amid negative emotions endemic even to good societies, public emotions rooted in love – intense attachments outside our control – can foster commitment to shared goals and keep at bay the forces of disgust and envy.
National best-sellers
Fiction
1. “Home” by Harlan Coben (Dutton)
2. “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
3. “Pirate” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
5. “Razor Girl” by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf)
6. “Apprentice in Death” by J.D. Robb (Berkley)
7. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
8. “Rushing Waters” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “The Kept Woman” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
10. “The Book of Mysteries” by Janathan Cahn (Frontline)
11. “Thrice the Blinded Cat Hath Mew’d” by Alan Bradley (Delacorte)
12. “Nutshell” by Ian McEwan (Doubleday/Talese)
13. “The Undoing of Saint Silvanus” by Beth Moore (Tyndale House)
14. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Viking)
15. “A Great Reckoning” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
Nonfiction
1. “Killing the Rising Sun” by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)
2. “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” by Amy Schumer (Gallery Books)
3. “Love Warrior” (Oprah’s Book Club) by Glennon Doyle Martin (Flatiron)
4. “Atlas Obscura” by Foer/Thuras/Morton (Workman)
5. “Designing Your Life' by Burnett/Evans (Knopf)
6. “Scorched Earth” by Michael Savage (Center Street)
7. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (Harper)
8. “The Seasoned Life” by Ayesha Curry (Little, Brown)
9. “Hero of the Empire” by Candice Millard (Doubleday)
10. “In Such Good Company” by Carol Burnett (Crown Archetype)
11. “Unholy Alliance” by Jay Sekulow (Howard)
12. “Radical Beauty” by Chopra/Snyder (Harmony)
13. “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi (Random House)
14. “Between Breaths” by Elizabeth Vargas (Grand Central Publishing)
15. “Armageddon” by Morris/McGann (Humanix)
