After young actress’ death, MTYP players dedicate musical to her memory

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:52 How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita? Pause 1:09 Watch glass fusing at City Arts 2:33 'Wichita Wings' (Official Trailer) 2:12 MarkArts set to make its debut 3:09 Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song 2:22 New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 1:07 A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita 3:48 A Wichita marching band is heading to Hawaii 0:43 Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Alyssa Linhardt, 14, is playing the role of Judah in Music Theatre for Young People’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this weekend, after her “closest friend at MTYP” died last month. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) Music: Bensound.com mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Alyssa Linhardt, 14, is playing the role of Judah in Music Theatre for Young People’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this weekend, after her “closest friend at MTYP” died last month. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) Music: Bensound.com mriedl@wichitaeagle.com