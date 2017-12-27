Where to eat in Wichita on New Year’s Eve 2017

It’s always a tall task to figure out where to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve.
However, it can be just as much of a challenge to figure out where to eat beforehand.
If you’re looking for a night out of the house to ring in the New Year, or just a nice dinner before snuggling up on your couch to watch the countdown, Wichita restaurants have you covered.
Check out some of your options below.
Bella Vita Bistro, 120 N. West Street.: The Italian bistro will serve a three-course New Year’s special ranging from $40-$55 per person. There will be a soup or salad starter, an entree, dessert and a champagne toast. The menu includes a choice of five different entrees, from squash fondue ravioli to lamb shanks. The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. until business slows down. Call 316-941-4500 for reservations.
Fireside Grille, 9100 E. Corporate Hills Drive, Wichita Marriott: The hotel restaurant will host a three-course meal starting at $42 for New Year’s Eve. It will include a soup or salad, choice of one of six entrees and dessert. There will be a complimentary champagne toast and live music from the Odyssey Band. Call 316-462-3178 with reservations.
Georges French Bistro, 4618 E. Central: The restaurant has a created a New Year’s Eve menu for guests to choose from, including six different appetizers, three different salads, size entrees and three desserts. Entree options include lobster thermidor and beef tenderloin. Pricing varies. Call 316-831-1325 for reservations.
Hangar One, 5925 W. Kellogg: The steakhouse will throw a New Year’s Eve party that includes a blind wine tasting at $50 per person. There will be an offering of several wines, hors d’oeuvers, party favors and a champagne toast. The restaurant will also have live music by Lady and the Tramps. The party starts at 9 p.m.. Reservations can be made at 316-941-4900.
Legends, 2098 S. Airport Road., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Wichita Airport: The hotel will have a limited menu four-course meal, including a salad, soup, entree and dessert. The special meal, $45 per person, will be available from 5 to 10 p.m. Call 316-945-1966 for reservations.
Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road: The restaurant will open for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. to serve a special a la carte menu including appetizers, entrees and desserts. Those who wish can also choose a prix fixe meal, with champagne included, from a separate featured menu. Pricing varies. Place your reservations at 316-681-1100.
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, 104 S. Broadway Street, Amabassador Hotel: Try a taste of orange butter poached lobster tail or roasted tenderloin at this five-course dinner. Meals will be $75 per person or $125 per person with wine pairings. Dinner will be served from 5 to 11 p.m. Afterward, guests are welcome to stop by Dockum, the hotel’s speakeasy bar, for complimentary entertainment from Molly Neely Trip and a midnight champagne toast. Make a dinner reservation at 316-440-5300.
