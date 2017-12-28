The monthly Final Friday art crawl is this week.
Arts & Culture

What to see, do in Wichita this Final Friday (Dec. 29)

By Jenna Farhat

jfarhat@wichitaeagle.com

December 28, 2017 07:38 PM

December Final Friday listings are limited because some galleries are closed for the holidays. And it’s cold outside.

But those looking for something to do Friday are still in luck. Several galleries featuring local art and photography are donating proceeds to support local charities and organizations.

Check out the listing below.

Douglas Design District

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring the work of Jason Shelton. 21+

Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-8 p.m. “A Few of Our Favorite Things” features gallery staff members’ favorite works.

Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2611 E. Douglas. 6-8 p.m. “You Are a Person That Exists” will feature drawings and photography by Bailey Tredway exploring the subject of mental health.

Downtown

Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. Featuring paintings by Jim Clements and wood turnings by Bob Brown.

86 Cold Press, 612 E. Douglas. 5 p.m. “With Strings Attached” features photography by Caroline Ragatz.

Historic Delano District

The Vagabond, 614 E. Douglas. 7 p.m.-midnight. “Women of the Resistance Art Show” will feature art by local women. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support the local Women’s March organization.

Picasso’s Pizzeria, 621 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “Rough Edges” features mixed media art by Jae Eaton and Christine Young, as well as photography by Jen Bishop.

Commerce Street Art District

Siva Yoga Studio, 416 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. “Lefty LavaArt” features abstract paintings by Charlie Lavacek.

Old Town

Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 6-9 p.m. “Boxing Day Wichita” will feature “altars” created by artists for goods collected and donated to selected charities, including the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center and the Kansas Food Bank.

Mead Street Gallery, 121 N. Mead St. 6:30-8 p.m. Featuring the work of Dianne Howard and Nan Porter.

East Wichita

Beautiful Day Cafe, 2516 E. Central. 5:30-8:30 p.m. “Pastel Art Exhibit” features the work of Mary Erickson. All proceeds from the sales will go to Food for Life Global. Also featuring “Female Form,” which includes works by Sharon Diehl.

