Railfest offers train nostalgia, a chance to ride a steam locomotive

Kansas Railfest coming to downtown Wichita on Saturday The Great Plains Transportation Museum will be hosting the second annual Kansas Railfest Sept. 16. It will feature music, shopping, food, vintage vehicles and activities for young and old. The event takes place at the combined sites of the museum and Union Station. There also will be an operating coal-fired steam locomotive nicknamed "Sadie" giving rides. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) The Great Plains Transportation Museum will be hosting the second annual Kansas Railfest Sept. 16. It will feature music, shopping, food, vintage vehicles and activities for young and old. The event takes place at the combined sites of the museum and Union Station. There also will be an operating coal-fired steam locomotive nicknamed "Sadie" giving rides. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

