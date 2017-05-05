‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ sets opening night on Broadway

The smash-hit London play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will open on Broadway next April 22, the producers announced last week, setting the stage for one of the cultural events of 2018 in New York.
The play, set two decades after J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series ended, is based on an original story by Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. The London production shattered records at the Olivier Awards last month, winning the coveted best new play award and honors for the actors playing Harry; Hermione Granger; and Draco Malfoy’s son, Scorpius.
As in London, the production will arrive at Broadway’s Lyric Theater in two parts, which audiences can watch over two days or in a single marathon day. Casting has not been announced, but Tiffany will stay on to direct the production.
Tickets will go on sale this fall. Before the opening, the Lyric will undergo a dramatic overhaul, shedding one-fifth of its seats to create a more intimate space for a nonmusical play. (Cirque du Soleil’s “Paramour” just vacated the theater last month.)
There’s been plenty of news coming out of the Potter-verse recently: Jude Law was tapped to play a young Albus Dumbledore in the next film installment of the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” series.
