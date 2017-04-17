Clifton Square founder’s art going on sale at Aero Plains Brewing

The silent auction of Jo Zakas’ artwork starts Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley in the Delano neighborhood.
Zakas, a Clifton Square founder and entrepreneur, died in August after surgery to remove an aneurysm from her aorta. She was 75.
There will be more than 100 pieces of artwork for sale, appetizers from Olive Tree Catering and music from the Friends University Jazz Trio.
The money from the sale will benefit Zakas’ foundation, which helps at-risk children and struggling adults that often are overlooked by other agencies.
For those unable to attend the silent auction but who still want to contribute, donations can be sent to the Jo Zakas Legacy Foundation, 6505 E. Central, Box 115, Wichita, KS 67206.
The foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation. All donations are tax-deductible.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
