Out of the trailers and onto the stage: ‘Wicked’ this way comes

Constructing a set as mammoth as “Wicked” is not a quick (or easy) task.
The set for the traveling Broadway production is split between 11 tractor-trailers that pulled up to Century II on Monday afternoon.
With nearly 100 people working long hours to get the set installed in the Century II theater, the show’s production stage manager, David O’Brien, is confident everything will be in place for the show’s opening Wednesday.
“It’s become a well-oiled machine,” he said. “Everyone knows that everything has to go in a specific order, and it took a while, probably, to figure that out, but now it’s just like clockwork.”
Most of the people working on the set are local – about 20 travel with the show, according to O’Brien.
“Wicked” was in Wichita in 2009, one of the first stops on its national tour. Performing the show at Century II before has made the load-in process much smoother the second time around, O’Brien said.
“The first time we played Wichita ... We already have the notes for that, so we can just kind of go back and improve and re-do where we felt were were lacking,” he said.
There are a couple of actors and actresses who have been with the “Wicked” cast since it last came to Wichita in 2009, but the cast is otherwise completely new.
“Oftentimes people from here will go into the Broadway production, and we have people from the Broadway production coming out here,” O’Brien said. “That constantly changes.”
The only real difference between “Wicked” in Wichita and “Wicked” on Broadway: the touring production can’t build the set out into the audience like a resident company can.
“You’re really seeing very close to the Broadway production when you see it,” O’Brien said.
Tickets for “Wicked” are still available through Theater League and WichitaTIX. The city of Wichita warned potential ticket-buyers on Monday of third-party ticket sellers to avoid, including an unofficial “Wicked the Musical” Facebook page.
“Wicked” runs from Oct. 12 to 16 and from Oct. 18 to 23.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Going to “Wicked”
Tickets start at $54, and vary in price based on night and location of seat. They are available online at www.broadwaywichita.com or www.wichitatix.com. You can also call the box office at 316-303-8100 or visit in person at Century II, 225 W. Douglas. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Comments