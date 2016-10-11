'Wicked' comes to Century II

Renowned glass sculptor Dale Chihuly now has an exhibit titled, "Chihuly Drawings," at the Wichita Art Museum. The selection of pencil, charcoal and acrylic drawings reveals a less-well-known side of this internationally recognized maestro. (Video by Fernando Salazar / Wichita Eagle)
Aleksander Sternfeld-Dunn, a music professor at Wichita State, says teaching students about being creative can translate to any trade. For example, a business major can learn about risk taking by trying different creative endeavors. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichtia Eagle)
Liz Koch revealed during the groundbreaking ceremony on June 22, 2016, that the new name for the Wichita Center for the Arts will be Mark Arts at the Mary R Koch Arts Center. (video by Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle)
Five thousand ticket holders from as far away as California and New York converged on a remote prairie pasture in Chase County, Kan., on Saturday, June 11, for the Kansas City Symphony's 2016 Symphony in the Flint Hills.
The 19-foot-tall statue known as Liberty returned to the Soldiers and Sailors Civil War Monument on the south lawn of the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse on April 27, 2016. The statue was taken down in November 2013 for restoration, and conservationists repaired stress fractures among other things. (video by Jaime Green / The Wichita Eagle)