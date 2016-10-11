'Wicked' comes to Century II

About 100 people have been busily unloading set pieces for the traveling production of "Wicked," set to open at Century II on Wednesday. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Carving 2-minute owls

Roy Hosie of Hesston, Kansas, demonstrates woodcarving at the 2016 Wichita Mini Maker Faire at Exploration Place. Video by Amy Renee Leiker. (July 30, 2016)

Arts & Culture

Chihuly exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum

Renowned glass sculptor Dale Chihuly now has an exhibit titled, "Chihuly Drawings," at the Wichita Art Museum. The selection of pencil, charcoal and acrylic drawings reveals a less-well-known side of this internationally recognized maestro. (Video by Fernando Salazar / Wichita Eagle)

Arts & Culture

2016 Symphony in the Flint Hills

Five thousand ticket holders from as far away as California and New York converged on a remote prairie pasture in Chase County, Kan., on Saturday, June 11, for the Kansas City Symphony's 2016 Symphony in the Flint Hills.

Local

Liberty comes home

The 19-foot-tall statue known as Liberty returned to the Soldiers and Sailors Civil War Monument on the south lawn of the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse on April 27, 2016. The statue was taken down in November 2013 for restoration, and conservationists repaired stress fractures among other things. (video by Jaime Green / The Wichita Eagle)

Local

Barbecue and a side of blues

Local blues legend Barry Harris, 86, sings Louis Prima's "Three Handed Woman" at Pig In! Pig Out! BBQ, entertaining lunch customers every Friday. (Mike Hutmacher, The Wichita Eagle)

Entertainment Videos