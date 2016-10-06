Wichita Grand Opera hires Samuel Ramey to lead key initiatives

The Wichita Grand Opera has tapped Kansas opera icon Samuel Ramey to lead three high-priority initiatives for the company, which is striving for increased relevance and impact in the city, regionally and nationally.
Ramey will serve in a newly created position as the opera’s Ambassador and Artistic Adviser for two years.
With the establishment of “The Samuel Ramey Program,” the opera hopes to accomplish three main initiatives:
▪ Expand the reach of the Wichita Grand Opera in the state of Kansas by establishing performance residencies in various cities.
▪ Continue development of the opera’s summer academy for young, aspiring singers – the Opera Academy of the Midwest, which opened in 2015.
▪ Increase the opera’s ties to the Wichita business community.
Opera Across Kansas
The Wichita Grand Opera often performs in cities outside Wichita – namely, McPherson, Salina and Overland Park.
The company now wants to introduce itself to other communities around the state.
Parvan Bakardiev, president and CEO of the Wichita Grand Opera, said the company also will do some of the work required for putting on an opera – designing and constructing sets, costuming and rehearsing – at locations outside Wichita.
He compared it to a corporation that would have its headquarters in Wichita but departments and branches in other cities.
It gives us the opportunity to have more flexibility, while at the same time we basically indoctrinate and infiltrate other communities to embrace the opera and support it.
“It gives us the opportunity to have more flexibility, while at the same time we basically indoctrinate and infiltrate other communities to embrace the opera and support it,” Bakardiev said.
The opera does not yet have a solidified list of communities it wants to be in – though Bakardiev did mention Pittsburg having “a gorgeous theater” in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
“The threshold is to have the ability to present a really grand opera in a proper form,” Bakardiev said. “It takes an orchestra … and a lot of dressing rooms, because most operas take over 100 people.”
The opera aims to forge relationships with elected officials, business leaders, academic institutions, foundations and the Kansas arts community as part of this initiative, Bakardiev said.
Opera Academy of the Midwest
When Ramey, 74, graduated from Wichita State University, there were few programs in the country similar to the Opera Academy of the Midwest.
He said the program – which is sort of an apprenticeship for collegiate and post-collegiate singers to gain professional experience – is a valuable springboard.
“All young singers, you know, need someplace where they can go after they finish their college, university studies, where they might not be quite ready to just jump right on the opera stage,” Ramey said.
The Opera Academy of the Midwest began in 2015 and recently completed its second season. Fellows in the summer academy work alongside the opera’s talent, participating in master classes, coaching sessions, and classes in role interpretation, diction and choreography. They often sing in the Wichita Grand Opera’s chorus and will sometimes be asked to understudy major roles.
The Opera Academy of the Midwest, started in 2015, is a summer program for aspiring opera singers at the collegiate or post-collegiate level.
Ramey returned to Wichita after a long career in opera in 2014, when Wichita State hired him as a faculty member in its School of Music.
Wichita State’s School of Music is developing an artist diploma program, Ramey said – sort of a post-master’s degree, pre-doctorate certification – and it’s likely that program would partner with the Wichita Grand Opera.
When he was a faculty member at Roosevelt University in Chicago, Ramey said, multiple students in its artist diploma program worked with the Chicago Opera Theater.
“We’re hoping that this artist diploma will be in some way linked with the Wichita Grand Opera,” Ramey said.
Wichita Opera Business Alliance
Opera is seen as a commodity for sophisticated cities, which Bakardiev hopes, in turn, will help businesses in Wichita attract top-tier talent to the region, he said.
“You have the aviation business, which is a highly sophisticated industrial complex,” he said. “To produce the opera, it takes great effort – you have five to six different art forms combined in one.”
The opera wants to establish relationships with business leaders in the community who agree that the presence of an opera company is a quality-of-life factor in recruiting and retaining talent.
According to a release from the Wichita Grand Opera, it plans to use Ramey to reach out to business leaders and form partnerships.
Ramey said the logistics of the business initiative have not been solidified yet, but he anticipates playing a major role.
