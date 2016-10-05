Renovation of WSU building to include art-centric makerspace

The second-oldest building on the Wichita State University campus is slated for an $8 million renovation, the university announced Wednesday morning.
It is part of a $250 million campaigned announced by WSU Wednesday morning called “Shock the World.”
Henrion Hall is used by the School of Art, Design and Creative Industries – under the umbrella of the College of Fine Arts – for studio space and classrooms.
The university plans to remodel the roughly 40,000-square-foot building, update its art facilities and create an arts-themed makerspace open for membership to anyone in the greater Wichita community. WSU president John Bardo announced the plans at a news conference Wednesday morning.
Wichita State has already committed $4 million of the required $8 million. That $4 million will take care of infrastructure issues with the building, updating the plumbing and wiring, and ensuring the building is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The remaining $4 million – expected to be raised from the private sector – will pay for the facilities in the makerspace itself such as the audio studio, video production lab and pottery wheels.
On Wednesday morning, the WSU Foundation announced it needed $3.2 million to complete the project.
What is a makerspace?
Think of a makerspace as similar to a health club, but for innovators and entrepreneurs. People pay to belong to the makerspace and get access to tools and facilities.
“It gives you a place where you can go, you can tinker, you can ask questions, you can get support,” said Rodney Miller, dean of WSU’s College of Fine Arts. “Our makerspace will be different than everybody else’s in Wichita in that it will employ arts-related facilities and equipment.”
The new Henrion Hall will house an audio studio, various power tools, a 3-D printer, a multimedia lab, video production lab, labs for metalworking, woodworking, ceramics and printmaking – as well as heavy-duty Blaauw kilns from Europe.
Miller said all of the programs currently housed in Henrion Hall will remain there. Some other programs will also find space in Henrion Hall, he said – the College of Fine Arts is partnering with the College of Engineering on the project.
WSU’s second-oldest building will be one of the newest on the inside when renovations are complete.
“We’re going to do something that, to the best of our knowledge, no other university in the country is doing,” Miller said. “We’re literally combining the makerspace/Ideas Lab memberships with our academic program.”
This is the second makerspace slated for construction at Wichita State. The first will be inside the Experiential Engineering Building currently under construction on WSU’s Innovation Campus.
“There will be some overlap – both need to have a woodworking and a metalworking area; we’ll both have 3-D printers – but there’s a lot of things ours will have that theirs will not,” Miller said. “The most important element is that this is not for art students – this is for every student at Wichita State and every member of the Wichita community that wants to become a member.”
Fees to become a makerspace member have not been finalized, though for students, expect around $100 per semester, and for members of the general public, expect about $50 per month.
Henrion Hall
Henrion Hall is an amalgam of the original Henrion Gymasium, the women’s gymnasium added in 1929, and the concrete stands of the college’s original football stadium. Those spaces, all on different elevations, are connected via ramps.
Inside the cavernous Henrion Gymnasium, classrooms and offices are separated by roughly 10-foot-tall drywall cubicle-like structures – “it’s temporarily built out of drywall and duct tape,” Miller said. A climb up to the wooden bleachers – which are used to store sundry items – yields views of all the cluttered offices and rooms.
It’s temporarily built out of drywall and duct tape.
Rodney Miller, dean of the Wichita State University College of Fine Arts, on offices and studios in the old Henrion Gymnasium
The second building – the old women’s gymnasium – has “been broken up and built in much more so” than the Henrion Gymnasium, so it’s a little harder to get that cavernous gymnasium perspective inside.
In parts of both gymnasiums, the original gym floor is still visible – in the old women’s gym, a backboard still hangs from the ceiling.
The concrete bleachers of the football stadium – which was never finished due to a lack of funding – were covered in the 1940s, and offices and various classrooms/studios are underneath the old stands.
“All of it can be gutted and reconfigured at will,” Miller said. “The beautiful thing about this building is that there are very few load-bearing walls. ... What we’re mainly salivating over are these two huge, open areas.”
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments