Final Friday gallery crawl listings (Sept. 30, 2016)

Art of Faith Gallery, 829 N. Market. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Artists from University Congregational Church who work in a variety of media ranging from needlecraft to sculpture to painting featured.
Cadman Art Gallery, 1845 Fairmount. 5:30 to 7 p.m. “Belgium & The Netherlands” features artwork by various Wichita State University students. Exhibition runs through Oct. 7.
Center Gallery at the Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 W. Franklin. 7 to 9 p.m. Benefit auction for the Midwest Center for Photography features photography from various national artists.
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6 to 8 p.m. “A Show of Children, an Affirmation of Childhood,” “Chapter 1: A Collaborative Ceramics Exhibition,” “Home Movies,” and “Root Bound” feature artwork by Dale Strattman, Kristen Phipps, Kevin Kelly, Emily Chamberlain, Garet Reynek, Joseph Rincones, Scott Steder, Tyler Stonestreet and Katie White. Exhibition runs through Oct. 22.
Creative Bliss Therapy, 1407 N. Perry. 6 to 9 p.m. Showcasing artwork by Katie Francis, MS and Jessie Muret, LSCSW. Creative Bliss Therapy is an art therapy studio in Riverside that uses art therapy and the creative process to promote healing and well-being.
Delano Bed and Breakfast Art Gallery, 305 S. Elizabeth. 5:30 to 8 p.m. “Autumn Leaves” features Becky Miller’s “Jewelry Botanica” and glass works by Robin Lies.
Demo Skate Shop, 617 W. Douglas. 5 to 10 p.m. “Adventuremobile II: On the Road Again” features new paintings by Torin Anderson. Anderson also composed the soundtrack to accompany the exhibition. All works $145, including frame.
Ecclesia Coffee Shop, 7130 W. Maple. 5 to 10 p.m. “Final Friday for Foster Care” features artwork from children in foster care around Wichita and the surrounding areas. Exhibition runs through October.
encompas, 801 E. Douglas. 5 to 8 p.m. “City Sketch Exhibit” features artwork from Wichita-area designers participating in Wichita Design Week.
First Unitarian Universalist Church of Wichita, 7202 E. 21st St. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring art by Lyda Andrews, Kathy Hull, Stephen Miner, Martha Wherry, Jayne Wilson and Denise Jackson-Simon, who will all be exhibiting at EcoFest Wichita.
FNL Denim, 106 S. Emporia. 5 to 10 p.m. Trunk show featuring works by J. Andrew, Wichita-based handcrafted jeweler.
Friends University Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University. 5 to 7 p.m. Featuring artwork by Friends alumni.
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 10 p.m. “West to Alaska” features photography by Bob Benson and glass works by Robin Lies. Exhibition runs through October.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 7 to 10 p.m. Works by Emily Brookover and the U Breast Believe Collective (Jessica Wasson, Hannah Scott, Alli Sutton and Meghan Welch) in response to “The Great Kansas Sea,” a work done in February 2016 by Harvester resident artist Robyn O’Neil.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6 to 11 p.m. Artwork by Sarah Ehlen. Exhibition runs through Oct. 28. Must be 21 to enter. Sweet Willy’s BBQ food truck will be on scene from 6 to 8 p.m.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. Artwork by Brianna Vanacoro, Jeanne Ward, Stephanie Ward, Sean Christopher Ward and Lindy Wiese will be on sale.
ICT Chalk Talks, 111 E. Douglas. 6 p.m. Live chalk drawing by Danny Pham.
Inversion Gallery, 147 S. Hillside. 6 to 9 p.m. “Inspired” features artwork by Casey Joy and live music by Dennis Miller.
Lynne Ziegler Weaving Gallery, 121 N. Mead. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring handwoven clothing by Lynne Ziegler.
MakeICT, 1500 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 9 p.m. “Made in MakeICT” is the makerspace’s first Final Friday exhibition, featuring works that have been made at MakeICT.
Mead Street Gallery and Gifts, 121 N. Mead. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring works by Margi Sweeton. Exhibition runs until Oct. 23.
Mrs. O’Leary’s, 125 N. Rock Island. 6 to 9 p.m. “The Art of Recovery” features artwork by consumers of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas Adult Case Management, Additions, and Children's Programs.
Murillo Studios, 119 N. Mead. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jon D’Amore, author of “The Boss Always Sits in the Back: A Memoir,” comes to Wichita to talk about life in the mob and sign copies of his book. In conjunction with this event, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., blues artist Bobby Messano will play an acoustic set at Driftwood Bar, 1204 E. MacArthur.
Newman University Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5 to 7 p.m. “Hard Pressed and Pulled” is a group printmaking show featuring the work of Wichita artists Doug Billings, Marc Bosworth, Gregory Folken, Brad Ruder, Travis Russel and Kathleen Shanahan. Exhibition runs until Oct. 21.
Picasso’s Pizzeria, 621 W. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring watercolors by Katie Moore.
Prairie Vistas Gallery, 151 N. Rock Island. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring photography by John D. Morrison. Exhibition runs until Nov. 20.
Reuben Saunders Gallery at Artworks, 3215 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. “Independent Spirit: The Art of Sue Jean Covacevich” features artwork by Sue Jean Covacevich, a student of Birger Sandzen. The gallery now represents a portion of the family's collection of her paintings. Up until now, they were only to be found in museums and private collections.
Sandbar Trading, 922 E. Douglas. noon to 7:30 p.m. “Hidden Behind the Mask” features artwork from various mask artists. Exhibition runs through Oct. 15.
Space Station, 139 N. Mead. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring artwork by Kylie Macias.
Tessera Fine Art Gallery, 412 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. “From the Heart” features artwork by Polly Gentry. Exhibition runs until Oct. 18.
The Fiber Studio and Gallery, 418 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. “Reflections: Spirit Resonance” features fiber and mixed-media art by Shin-Hee Chin and “Reflecting On Character” features acrylic and mixed-media art by Kailey Gibbs.
The LUX, 120 E. 1st. 5 to 9 p.m. Art by Steven Campbell, Julia Conway, Haley Ensz, Alex Moore, Mikayla Nehl, Chloe Nicholas, Melissa Smith and Viridiana Solorio-Negrete. Appearances by Daniel Weller, Roy Moye, Phil Sanders, Rudy Love Jr. and the Wichita Swing Dance Society.
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring pottery from Sarah Zepich. Live music from Anibal Rivas and Jeff Stidham.
TISSU Sewing Studio, 3700 E. Douglas. 5 to 8 p.m. “LES COSTUMES: Bedlah” features Bedlah belly dance costumes by Wichita locals.
Uniquities Home, 141 N. Rock Island. 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring work from Cowhides 4 Less, a cowhide rug company.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 6 to 9 p.m. “The I in You: Faces and Places from the Visage Art Tribe” features artwork from Matt Miller, Shannon Trevethan, Amy Warfield, Nicole Thibodeau, and Aaron Krone. Exhibition runs through Oct. 7.
WSU SHIFTSPACE Gallery, 416 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. “Building Bridges: Art Exhibition and Sale” features 70 paintings by professional displaced Middle Eastern artists, mostly Iraqi, in four Wichita-area venues.
Youth Horizons, 1601 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. “Breaking the Cycle: Through My Lens” features artwork, mostly photography, by children from the Youth Horizons mentoring and residential programs.
