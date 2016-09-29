Rose Hill High School choir to debut collaboration with Grammy winner

Choirs at Rose Hill High School will join 19 other ensembles across the country in premiering a new choral collaboration between Grammy-winning composer Eric Whitacre and Charles Anthony Silvestri.
Silvestri, who has been the lyricist for many of Whitacre’s acclaimed choral pieces – such as “Sleep” and “Lux Aurumque” – switched roles with Whitacre in this new piece, “Each Morning She Walks.” Silvestri composed the song and Whitacre provided the lyrics.
On Thursday, Silvestri was a guest clinician at Rose Hill High School, spending two hours working with students on the piece, which the choir will debut at a free concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.
Silvestri, who lives in Lawrence, drove down for the occasion.
The consortium
The state of Kansas is well represented in the 20-choir consortium that commissioned “Each Morning She Walks” – Lawrence Free State High School, Benedictine College and Washburn University will also perform the song between now and March.
Silvestri said that is largely the result of being a Lawrence resident and knowing many choral directors in the state.
Rose Hill paid $500 to be part of the 20-choir consortium, which guaranteed it – along with the other 19 choirs – exclusive performance rights to “Each Morning She Walks” before it is published in March.
The 20 ensembles – mostly high school and collegiate choirs – will be listed in the published octavo.
The piece
Musically, “Each Morning She Walks” is similar in composition to Whitacre’s “Sleep” – which Silvestri would likely take as high praise, being compared to one of his best friends.
It is an SSAATTBB arrangement sung without any accompaniment and characterized by prominent dissonant harmonies.
It is also the first choral composition Silvestri has written, he said.
